Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Europe must strengthen its borders after attacks, says Macron

Europe must rethink its open-border Schengen area, including a more robust protection of the zone's external frontiers, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, after a spate of Islamist attacks in France and Austria. The tighter controls were needed to curb clandestine immigration, said Macron, adding that the criminal gangs illegally trafficking migrants into Europe were often linked to terror networks. Austrian opposition lambasts government over Vienna attack intel failure

Austria's opposition parties lambasted the government on Thursday over its admitted mishandling of intelligence that might have prevented a deadly rampage in Vienna this week, accusing it of trying to shift the blame onto others. A 20-year-old native of the city, who had previously been jailed for trying to join Islamic State in Syria, was shot dead by police within nine minutes of opening fire on bystanders and bars on Monday. He killed four people. Heavy shelling hits Nagorno-Karabakh's largest city: sources

Nagorno-Karabakh's largest city came under heavy shelling on Thursday, three sources working there said, as Reporters Without Borders called for the safe evacuation of civilians who it says are trapped in Stepanakert. Writing on Twitter, Reporters Without Borders, a nonprofit group, called on the United Nations, the Council of Europe and Azerbaijan "to do everything possible" to allow an evacuation of civilians, including 80 local and foreign journalists. Eta's rains and flooding wreak 'shocking' devastation in Central America, 21 dead

The remnants of Hurricane Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding on Central America, killing at least 21 people and turning streets into rivers as dozens in Guatemala were feared to have been buried in their homes by mudslides. Families waded through flooded streets of the northern Honduran city of San Pedro Sula, while cars sat almost submerged in parts of the central Guatemalan city of San Pedro Carcha, television footage and images posted on social media showed. Kosovo President Thaci arrested, moved to The Hague to face war crimes charges

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, a wartime hero turned politician, was arrested and transferred to the detention center of the Kosovo Tribunal in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Thursday to face charges of war crimes. Thaci had resigned with immediate effect earlier in the day after learning that the tribunal had confirmed a war crimes indictment against him. Experts spar over ethical question: Should we be paid to get COVID-19 shots?

A suggestion by an ethics professor at a leading UK university that governments should pay citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has sparked debate over whether such incentives are ethical, or dangerous, and would boost or limit uptake. Arguing that governments should consider a "pay for risk" approach to encourage their populations to have COVID-19 shots when they become available, Julian Savulescu, a professor at the Uehiro Centre for Practical Ethics at Oxford University, said it would allow people to make an informed choice British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions

British police said they had arrested 104 Londoners on Thursday for breach of coronavirus regulations. "More than 100 of these people have now been arrested and will have to face the consequences of their actions," the Metropolitan Police said. "We expect the number of arrests to increase as our policing operation continues into the night." Carlos Ghosn's accused escape plotters face skeptical U.S. judge in extradition fight

A federal judge in Boston said on Thursday she would likely reject a last-ditch effort by two men to avoid being extradited to Japan to face charges that they helped former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee the country. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said she was leaning toward concluding that the U.S. State Department needed to take an additional step before allowing U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to be handed over to Japan. 'Spreading like wildfire': Facebook fights hate speech before Myanmar poll

One of two Muslims allowed to run for the ruling party in Buddhist-majority Myanmar's general election on Sunday, Sithu Maung, worries fake news on Facebook could damage his chances. Within a torrent of racist abuse and misinformation posted about him ahead of the polls are false claims he plans to close Buddhist monastic schools and to advocate for the teaching of Arabic. Mexican ex-defense minister to plead in drugs case straining U.S. ties

The former Mexican defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos is expected to plead not guilty to drug trafficking charges in New York on Thursday, in a case that has deeply strained U.S. and Mexican anti-cartel cooperation. Cienfuegos, until two years ago a top player in Mexico's war on drug gangs, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport last month in a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) operation.