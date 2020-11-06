Kerala Child Rights Commission serves notice to ED on complaint from Bineesh Kodiyeri's relative
Kerala State Child Rights Commission on Thursday served a legal notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for its protracted inspection at the home of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of the State secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Bineesh Kodiyeri's father-in-law filed a complaint with the Kerala Child Rights Commission (KCRC) alleging that his two and a half-year-old granddaughter was not allowed to eat food and to be breastfed during ED's raid. The complaint of the relatives also alleged that the child was locked inside the house and was prevented from meeting them.
After receiving the complaint, KCRC chairman Manojkumar KV reached Bineesh's house and served a notice to ED officials. Bineesh Kodiyeri's wife alleged that ED officials forced her to sign that the credit card in the name of Anoop Mohammed, accused in the drug trafficking case has been seized from her house. She alleged that ED officials had placed the card in her house.
The ED had arrested Bineesh Kodiyeri in connection with a drug trafficking case in Bengaluru. (ANI)
