Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Army chief Gen Naravane calls on Nepal PM Oli

Indian Army chief Gen. M M Naravane on Friday called on Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and discussed bilateral relations, officials here said.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-11-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 14:04 IST
Indian Army chief Gen Naravane calls on Nepal PM Oli

Indian Army chief Gen. M M Naravane on Friday called on Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and discussed bilateral relations, officials here said. The meeting between Naravane and Oli, who is also the Defence Minister of Nepal, took place at his official residence in Baluwatar, the Nepal Army sources said.

Gen Naravane, who is here on a three-day visit, earlier in the day enjoyed a mountain flight during which he had a brief stopover at Syangboche airport, the gateway to the world's highest peak Mount Everest, they said. The Chief of Army Staff also addressed the middle-level student officers at the Army Command and Staff College at Shivapuri on the outskirts of Kathmandu. During the interaction, he shared his experience with the student officers, they said.

On Thursday, Gen Naravane was conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army by President Bidya Devi Bhandari at a special ceremony, a decades old tradition that reflects the strong ties between the two militaries. His visit is largely aimed at resetting the bilateral ties that came under severe strain following a bitter border row early this year.

It was the first high-level visit from India to Kathmandu since ties between the two neighbours came under strain after the Himalayan nation came up with a new political map in May claiming several areas in Uttarakhand to be part of its territory. Nepal had protested after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8.

Nepal claimed that the road passed through its territory. Days later, it came out with the new map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its territories. India too had published a new map in November 2019 showing the areas as its territories. After Nepal released the map, India reacted sharply, calling it a "unilateral act" and cautioning Kathmandu that such "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims will not be acceptable to it.

India said Nepal's action violates an understanding reached between the two countries to resolve the boundary issues through talks. India's decision to send the Army chief to Nepal to reset the ties is seen as part of a larger exercise by New Delhi to rejuvenate relations with Myanmar, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Afghanistan in the wake of greater efforts by China to expand its influence in the region.

Gen Naravane is scheduled to leave for home on Friday afternoon..

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal urges neighbouring states not to prosecute farmers for stubble burning

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to the capitals neighbouring state governments not to prosecute farmers for stubble burning. The neighbouring state governments are prosecuting and arresting stubble burning farmers. I...

Govt yet to take call on China's entry into 5G; penetration in existing network extensive: Bhalla

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday said the government has not taken any call on allowing Chinese telecom companies to enter into the 5G trials in India but acknowledged that the penetration of the neighbouring country into th...

NHAI officer arrested over bribery charges in Rajasthan

A National Highways Authority of India NHAI technical officer was arrested in a bribery case and Rs 47.34 lakh besides other assets were seized from his residence in Rajasthans Bikaner district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB official said o...

Lalu's bail hearing in Dumka treasury case deferred to Nov 27

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred till November 27 RJD chief Lalu Prasads bail plea hearing in a fodder scam case related to Dumka treasury, after the CBI sought time to file a written reply in the matter. The former Bihar CM, con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020