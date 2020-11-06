Left Menu
Development News Edition

Re-opening of schools, college will be decided on Nov 9: CM

(EDS: RPT after correcting typo in last para) Udhagamandalam, Nov 6 (PTI): A decision on re-opening of schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu would be taken during a consultative meeting with the officials on November 9, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said Friday.

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 06-11-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 15:17 IST
Re-opening of schools, college will be decided on Nov 9: CM

(EDS: RPT after correcting typo in last para) Udhagamandalam, Nov 6 (PTI): A decision on re-opening of schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu would be taken during a consultative meeting with the officials on November 9, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said Friday. The dates for re-opening of schools and colleges were announced earlier, but parents and the public raised objections. Hence, the November 9 meet was convened, he told reporters here.

To a question on re-opening of tourist spots in Nilgiris district, he said the government would consider opening them in phases and allowing tourists with certain restrictions. To a query on the need to increase MSP for tea leaves, Palaniswami said the issue would be looked into as the prices were now Rs 30 per kg.

On the need for air ambulances to lift seriously ill patients to hospitals outside the district, the Chief Minister said the government would consider the matter. Palaniswami was here to inaugurate Rs 131 crore worth of developmental projects and to review the COVID-19 situation.

PTI COR NVM NVG NVG.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan minister exhorts people not to lower guard as experts predict second wave of COVID-19

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Friday said the coronavirus curve is flattening but exhorted people not to lower their guard as experts predict a second wave in winter months. Experts believe that a second wave may come prior to D...

UN says needs $655 million to avert new measles and polio epidemics

Severe disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to immunisation campaigns against measles and polio are putting millions of vulnerable children at risk from deadly and debilitating diseases, United Nations agencies said on Friday. Issuin...

Odisha sand artist depicts dilemma over who is winner of US Prez polls

With neither incumbent President Donald Trump nor his opponent Joe Biden yet receiving a clear majority in the US Elections, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik highlighted the dilemma of millions who are waiting eagerly for the final re...

Manappuram Finance Q2 net profit falls 6 pc at Rs 405 cr

Manappuram Finance on Friday reported a decline of 6.4 per cent in net profit at Rs 405.44 crore in the second quarter ended September. The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 432.98 crore in the same quarter a year ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020