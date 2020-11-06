Left Menu
Development News Edition

Struggle against centre's farm laws is also a struggle for honour, respect, dignity: Sidhu

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said that struggle against the Centre's farm laws is also a struggle for honour, respect and dignity.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 06-11-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 16:38 IST
Struggle against centre's farm laws is also a struggle for honour, respect, dignity: Sidhu
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in Amritsar on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said that struggle against the Centre's farm laws is also a struggle for honour, respect and dignity. Sidhu was addressing farmers at Vallah Sabzi Mandi in Amritsar on Friday.

"The Centre owes thousands of crores of rupees to Punjab. Entire Punjab stands united in our struggle against the centre's farm laws. It is also a struggle for our honour, respect and dignity," Sidhu said. The Congress leader said, "Some people are trying to divert your attention from real issues. The Centre's agenda is clear from its black laws. The remaining agenda was fulfilled through punishment for stubble burning, Electricity Amendment Bill and no subsidies for farmers."

Farmers in Punjab have been protesting against the three agriculture laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- since they were passed by the Parliament. Recently, Punjab Assembly had passed a resolution rejecting three farm laws enacted by the central government with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh later leading a delegation to Governor VP Singh Badnore urging him to give his assent to three new bills by the assembly. (ANI)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zac Efron to lead survival thriller 'Gold'

Hollywood star Zac Efron will star in upcoming survival thriller Gold. The film will be directed by actor Anthony Hayes, who will also feature in it, reported Deadline.The story follow two strangers traveling through a desert who stumble ac...

Like previous two surges, third wave of coronavirus in Delhi will end soon: Kejriwal

Like the previous two waves of coronavirus, the third one will end soon in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday as he urged Delhiites to make wearing mask a movement to arrest the spread of COVID-19 amid festive season and r...

Amount of fraud in GST needs cautious approach: Official

The CGST department needs to take a cautious approach because of the amount of fraud happening in claiming input tax credit ITC by business entities, an official of the GST administration said on Friday. Deputy commissioner, north, CGST Nav...

Avtar Group launches exclusive job platform for LGBTQ community, veterans

Workplace inclusion expert Avtar Group on Friday launched an exclusive job portal for women, LGBTQ community, physically challenged, millennials and veterans. A first-of-its-kind diversity job portal myAvtar.com will showcase jobs from acro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020