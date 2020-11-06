Left Menu
Border wall case defendant asks to move trial to Colorado

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 06-11-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 16:49 IST
A businessman charged with cheating investors in a southern border wall fundraising scam along with a former chief strategist for President Donald Trump asked a New York judge Thursday to move his trial to Colorado. Timothy Shea, through an attorney, filed legal arguments with the Manhattan judge, citing the coronavirus and the fact that Shea was only in New York City once as a child to see a New York Yankees game among reasons why his trial should be moved.

An indictment alleges Shea let co-defendants, including former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon, move money through a shell company he controlled to hide how donations were spent. Bannon and two other defendants allegedly promised donors no money would be diverted. Shea and Bannon are free on bail after pleading not guilty after their arrests this summer to charges that they unlawfully raised over USD 25 million for the “We Build The Wall” campaign. A trial is scheduled for next May.

Prosecutors said thousands of investors were duped into thinking all donations would go toward the project, even though Bannon diverted over a million dollars, paying salary to one campaign official and personal expenses for himself. Shea's lawyer, John Meringolo, wrote that the case has few ties to New York City while Shea allegedly carried out his crimes while living in Castle Rock, Colorado, where he has lived most of his life and where he owns a fledgling energy drink company called Winning Energy.

The company's cans feature a cartoon superhero image of Trump and claim to contain “12 oz. of liberal tears.” “A start-up company in its infancy will undoubtedly be disrupted if a trial were to take place in New York,” the lawyer wrote. Meringolo said his client has no New York ties and doesn't travel out-of-state frequently.

“To travel cross country and face trial in a state completely foreign to him would be beyond an inconvenience, but rather, an injustice,” he said. The lawyer said he plans to call as witnesses at trial a number of Colorado residents who would be inconvenienced if they must travel to the East Coast during a pandemic.

A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment..

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

