Left Menu
Development News Edition

Talks with NSCN-IM in advance stage: Govt

Talks with the NSCN-IM for final settlement of the decades-long Naga issue are in an advance stage and the government is providing all assistance to the northeastern states to deal with rebel groups, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 17:17 IST
Talks with NSCN-IM in advance stage: Govt

Talks with the NSCN-IM for final settlement of the decades-long Naga issue are in an advance stage and the government is providing all assistance to the northeastern states to deal with rebel groups, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday said. Participating in the diamond jubilee webinar organised by the National Defence College here, he said the central government is in peace negotiations with almost all groups of the Northeast including the ULFA and the major ones who could have been potentially used by China are holding talks.

"There could be potential but not that much. These people (insurgents) have lost that kind of massive support. The leadership of ULFA is back in Assam and talking to the government. The NSCN people, after the ceasefire, are sitting in Delhi and talking to us for the final settlement. We don't see that kind of major disruptions coming," he said in reply to a question on whether the government foresees China's involvement in the eastern sector after the Ladakh standoff. Troops of the Indian Army and China's PLA are locked in the border standoff in eastern Ladakh since May. Twenty Indian Army soldiers were killed on June 15 in a clash with the PLA at Galwan valley.

The Home Secretary said the situation in the northeastern region is "well under control" and the central government is providing assistance to the state governments in dealing with the insurgent groups. "The government is providing assistance to the states to deal with the insurgent groups and also carrying out negotiations with the insurgent groups. There has been a settlement with the Bodos after a long struggle, talks are in an advanced stage with the NSCN to resolve the Naga issue," he said.

Bhalla said in Tripura, the violence is nil now. The AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) is in force partially in Nagaland, Manipur and Assam and due to the improved security situation, it has been removed from Meghalaya and in Arunachal Pradesh, only a few districts are under this act, he said. "It is a very positive development for the northeastern part of the country. Various groups are talking to the government. The government is pursuing the policy of talks with various groups.

"There has been substantial improvement in the security situation in the Northeast in the last six years. In 2019, the region saw the lowest insurgency- related violence and casualties in terms of civilians and security forces personnel," he said. Replying to another question, the Home Secretary said the Ministry of Home Affairs has implemented 'one border, one force' policy and accordingly deployed BSF personnel in the borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, the ITBP men along the China border, the SSB along the Nepal and Bhutan borders and the Assam Rifles along Myanmar border.

"That's how we have divided our border guarding forces. To that extent we have implemented... Of course there are various issues along the Pakistan border like terror activities... But there is coordination with the Army," he said. Bhalla termed cyber security and smuggling of narcotics as areas of concern for which there is a need to remain "alert now".

He also said the recently held elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, in which 65 per cent population took part, was a major step towards initiating the development process..

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Warsaw mayor calls off Independence Day March over coronavirus spread

Warsaws mayor has called off an annual Independence Day march scheduled for Nov. 11 amidst a rise in coronavirus cases in Poland and protests over abortion rights that have flouted government restrictions. The march, an annual event organiz...

Zac Efron to lead survival thriller 'Gold'

Hollywood star Zac Efron will star in upcoming survival thriller Gold. The film will be directed by actor Anthony Hayes, who will also feature in it, reported Deadline.The story follow two strangers traveling through a desert who stumble ac...

Like previous two surges, third wave of coronavirus in Delhi will end soon: Kejriwal

Like the previous two waves of coronavirus, the third one will end soon in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday as he urged Delhiites to make wearing mask a movement to arrest the spread of COVID-19 amid festive season and r...

Amount of fraud in GST needs cautious approach: Official

The CGST department needs to take a cautious approach because of the amount of fraud happening in claiming input tax credit ITC by business entities, an official of the GST administration said on Friday. Deputy commissioner, north, CGST Nav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020