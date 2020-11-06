CBI carries out searches at residence of senior SBI official in Bhopal

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at the residence of a senior official of the State Bank of India in Bhopal after booking him for amassing assets worth Rs 4.68 crore, allegedly disproportionate to his legitimate income, officials said. A K Jain, the then AGM, Civil, State Bank of India, LHO, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh came under suspicion after he allegedly made multiple cash deposits to the tune of Rs 2.51 crore in his as well as family members' accounts between April 1, 2017 and December 31, 2018. "It was also alleged that the said accused had acquired the assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 468.45 lakh (DA percentage was 1488%) approximately," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said in a statement. According to officials, the balance in the accounts of Jain and his family members at the end of the check period -- December 31, 2018 -- was Rs 6.98 crore. In addition, three immovable assets were also detected, they said

After calculating the genuine income and expenses during the period, the CBI has alleged that assets worth Rs 4.68 crore were above the legitimate income during the check period, they said.