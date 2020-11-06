Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt cautions public not to fall prey to cheating in the name of PMEGP loans 

The ministry's alert comes in the backdrop of some instances being reported whereby potential entrepreneurs/beneficiaries were approached by private persons or agencies offering loans under PMEGP scheme and handing over loan sanction letters and cheating the entrepreneurs by charging money from them. "Ministry has warned the unscrupulous elements against cheating general public in its name and it has been informed that the Ministry has already taken up the matter with the police authorities for proper investigation and action," it said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 19:48 IST
Govt cautions public not to fall prey to cheating in the name of PMEGP loans 

The MSME Ministry on Friday cautioned the general public and potential entrepreneurs against falling prey to cheating in the name of its flagship scheme Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). The ministry's alert comes in the backdrop of some instances being reported whereby potential entrepreneurs/beneficiaries were approached by private persons or agencies offering loans under PMEGP scheme and handing over loan sanction letters and cheating the entrepreneurs by charging money from them.

"Ministry has warned the unscrupulous elements against cheating general public in its name and it has been informed that the Ministry has already taken up the matter with the police authorities for proper investigation and action," it said in a statement. The PMEGP is a central sector credit linked subsidy scheme being implemented by the Ministry of MSME since 2008-09 to assist first generation entrepreneurs for setting up micro enterprises across the country.

Under the PMEGP Scheme, the entire process of application and fund flow, right from receipt of application to sanction and release of loan by banks to the applicants, has been made online through only one government portal run by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. The whole process is totally free of cost. No private party/agency/ middlemen/ franchise, etc. is engaged or authorized for promoting and sanctioning PMEGP projects or providing any financial assistance under PMEGP scheme, the statement said.

"Instances of potential entrepreneurs/beneficiaries being approached by private persons or agencies offering loans under PMEGP Scheme and handing over loan sanction letters and cheating the entrepreneurs by charging money from them is totally illegal and absolutely fake," it said. The ministry advised the general public to remain cautious of such unscrupulous elements.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India summons Pak CDA over transfer of management of Kartarpur Sahib to non-Sikh body; demands reversal of decision

India on Friday summoned the Charge dAffaires CDA of the Pakistan High Commission here to lodge a strong protest over Islamabads unilateral decision to transfer the management of the Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara from a Sikh body to a separate ...

Kansas City man sentenced in death of missionary from China

A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for killing a Christian missionary from China and wounding two others while high on PCP. Curtrail Hudson, 20, was sentenced Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court, the Kansas City...

NCPCR summons CBSE officials over collaboration with social media platforms for children's classes

The apex child rights body NCPCR has summoned officials from the CBSE for collaborating with social media platforms for conducting classes on augmented reality, saying encouraging children to use social media is not right as they are not sa...

Transgender couple wed in Hungary, land of growing homophobia

The wedding of Hungarian transgender couple Tamara Csillag and Elvira Angyal looked just like any other, with the nervous pair dressing up and heading off to the rural Hungarian court room where their marriage would be sealed.But in the wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020