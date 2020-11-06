Major fire at godown in Mumbai's Malad, none hurt

A major fire broke out at a godown in the western suburb of Malad in Mumbai on Friday evening, but nobody was reported injured in the incident, a civic official said. The blaze erupted around 5.50 pm at the godown located in Triveni Nagar area, he said.

Seven fire engines and four jumbo tankers were sent to the spot to bring the fire under control, the official said. The fire was initially categorized as level-1 (minor), but was upgraded to level-2 around 6.50 pm, he added.

"Efforts to douse the flames are on," the official said..