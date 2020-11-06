Maha: Murder accused on the run for nine years caught in Thane

A murder accused from West Bengal, who had been on the run for nine years after allegedly killing his stepmother, was apprehended from Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the Thane police's crime branch on Thursday nabbed Salim Lutkar Molla (32) from near a temple in Jambli Naka, sub-inspector Datta Sarak of crime branch's Unit-I said.

The accused was wanted in a murder case registered with Swarupnagar police station of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal in 2011, the official said. According to the police, the accused had fled from West Bengal after bludgeoing his stepmother to death with an iron rod over a family dispute, and had been living with his wife at Kalher in Bhiwandi town.

The other accused in the case, who had conspired in the crime, had already been arrested by the West Bengal police, it was stated..