Shekhawat inaugurates water supply project in Lower Dibang Valley

Inaugurating the solar-based lift water supply project, in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the Union Jal Shakti minister appreciated the project as not only first of its kind in the state but in the country. He said the project is as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for multiple resource utilization and added that such model should be replicated across the country.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 06-11-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 20:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday dedicated an integrated multi-village water supply project to the people of Lower Dibang Valley district in Arunachal Pradesh which will cater to the drinking water needs for 39 villages in the district. Inaugurating the solar-based lift water supply project, in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the Union Jal Shakti minister appreciated the project as not only first of its kind in the state but in the country.

He said the project is as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for multiple resource utilization and added that such model should be replicated across the country. The minister also inspected the facilities in the water project park which include, filtration system, master balancing reservoir, solar power system, swimming pool, amphitheater, an official communique said.

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu said the project is designed to provide drinking water to 17,480 people. He said the project has been conceived as an integrated project with an element of drinking water, green energy and tourism component in it. The chief minister said the project is first of its kind in the state using green energy-solar grid, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) automation system, prefabricated zinc alum storage tank and High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) conduit for mains, sub-mains, and distribution networking system and also amusement park including swimming pool, amphi-theatre, fountains.

"The project envisages promotion of tourism in the area which will enhance living standard of the people and thus help in boosting rural economy," Khandu said. The chief minister appreciated the initiative by local community to make the project sustainable whereby the Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC) through gram sabha decided to raise the minimum water tariff.

Also in order to ensure the sustainability of the water project park, local villagers agreed for sharing of responsibility in management of the assets in the park. Khandu during the event also launched the 'Arunachal Jal Sankalp', a state government dedicated flagship program to supplement the Jal Jeevan Mission and to sustain the drinking water systems.

He also launched a dashboard for JJM and state's dedicated flagships programme and also launched a dedicated website for Jia project. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Home Minister Bamang Felix, PHE & WS Minister Wangki Lowang, Education Minister Taba Tedir, Lok Sabha MP from the state Tapir Gao, and MLAs Gum Tayeng, Mutchu Mithi, Dasanglu Pul and Mobi Mihu were also present on the occasion, the communique added.

