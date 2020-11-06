Fire continues to rage at factory in Dasna in UP

Fire continues to rage at a factory in Dasna here on Friday and the fire fighting operations are underway.

Fire Officer said, "We had received information at 9.30 am that fire has broken out at the godown of this factory which is closed. The building is old and dilapidated. 30 fire engines are present here."

The fire broke out at a factory in Ghaziabad's Dasna area on Friday. (ANI)