Mumbai: Drugs worth Rs 1.62 cr seized, 2 arrested by ANC

Two people were arrested andcannabis worth Rs 1.62 crore was seized from them, AntiNarcotics Cell officials said in Mumbai on Friday

The two, identified as Yash Girish Kalani (25) andGuru Jaiswal (32), were held on Thursday from Bandra and drugsworth Rs 36 lakh was found on them, and more contraband wasrecovered subsequently post questioning, an official said

Kalani was procuring drugs from the United Statesusing the online mode and was peddling it in major cities likeMumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune etc, he added.