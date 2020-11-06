Taiwanese man found dead in Ghaziabad

A 36-year-old man who is a native of Taiwan was found dead under mysterious circumstances here on Friday, police said. Chun Hung Hey was working with a Noida-based infrastructure company and living with his Taiwanese roommate at the group's housing society in Indirapuram area, an officer told PTI.

Chun and his associate slept together in the same flat on Thursday night. In the morning, the flatmate noticed that he was lying in an unconscious state, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (Indirapuram) Anshu Jain. Chun was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His body was sent for post-mortem and the viscera has been persevered, Jain said.

Forensic experts took the finger prints from the articles that were present in the room and the deceased. Police have informed the embassy, the DSP added. PTI CORR HMB.