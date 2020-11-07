Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 30 kg of firecrackers seized from shop in Delhi, owner held

Over 30 kg of illegal firecrackers were recovered from a shop in Delhi's Dabri area and its owner arrested, police said on Saturday. The shopkeeper has been arrested and a case registered in this regard under sections of the Explosives Act at Dabri police station, the police said. Amid rising pollution levels and a spike in daily COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Thursday imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers, including green crackers, from November 7 to 30.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 11:45 IST
Over 30 kg of firecrackers seized from shop in Delhi, owner held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over 30 kg of illegal firecrackers were recovered from a shop in Delhi's Dabri area and its owner arrested, police said on Saturday. Rakesh Bansal was arrested on Friday after two policemen on patrolling duty received information that illegal firecrackers were stored in a shop in Raja Puri in Dabri, they said.

On reaching the spot, the police found 34.6 kg of unauthorised crackers in possession of Bansal, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena. The shopkeeper has been arrested and a case registered in this regard under sections of the Explosives Act at Dabri police station, the police said.

Amid rising pollution levels and a spike in daily COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Thursday imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers, including green crackers, from November 7 to 30. Given the significant relationship between air pollution and respiratory infections, bursting of firecrackers is not favourable "for the large cause of community health", the government had said in its order.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Health News Roundup: U.S. government looking into Pfizer's operations in China; British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Recovery in domestic air passenger traffic continues in October: Icra

Domestic air travel demand continued on an upward trajectory month-on-month, with the October volume witnessing a 33 per cent growth to 52 lakh passengers over September, Icra said. On a year-on-year basis, however, the domestic travel dema...

Armed forces must be ready to combat hybrid threats: IAF chief

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Saturday said that todays battle-space is highly complex and multi-dimensional with unpredictable security scenarios, and the armed forces have to be prepared for hybrid threats emanating fr...

Over 30 kg of firecrackers seized from shop in Delhi, owner held

Over 30 kg of illegal firecrackers were recovered from a shop in Delhis Dabri area and its owner arrested, police said on Saturday. Rakesh Bansal was arrested on Friday after two policemen on patrolling duty received information that illega...

Soccer-Important to talk about mental health, says Chelsea's Chilwell

Chelsea full back Ben Chilwell has urged people suffering from mental health issues to speak out about their problems and seek the support they need. Chilwell, who joined Chelsea in the close season on a five-year contract from Leicester Ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020