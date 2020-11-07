Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police kill 2 militants, seize weapons in eastern Pakistan

Pakistan's counterterrorism police said they killed two militants belong to an al-Qaeda subcontinent chapter in an overnight operation in eastern Punjab province. In a statement on Saturday, police said the militants had plans to carry out “subversive activities” in the district of Dera Ghazi Khan.

PTI | Multan | Updated: 07-11-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 13:49 IST
Police kill 2 militants, seize weapons in eastern Pakistan

Pakistan's counterterrorism police said they killed two militants belong to an al-Qaeda subcontinent chapter in an overnight operation in eastern Punjab province. In a statement on Saturday, police said the militants had plans to carry out “subversive activities” in the district of Dera Ghazi Khan. The intelligence-based operation was underway at the militants' hideout in Choti Bala area when they opened fire on the raiding party, triggering a shootout, said Imran Asghar, a counterterrorism official.

He said two other militants escaped in the dark and police seized arms and ammunition. The Dera Ghazi Khan district is where Pakistan's three provinces -- Baluchistan, Sindh and Punjab -- meet, and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is not far. Militants from insurgency-wrecked Baluchistan and fighters linked to the banned Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, often take shelter in the district near the border with Afghanistan.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Tantrik, two others held for raping two sisters

A tantrik and two others were arrested for allegedly raping two sisters, one of them a minor, from Navsari district of south Gujarat, the police said on Saturday. The police from Gandevi town on November 3 arrested Vishnu Naik and two of hi...

I have learned from Manpreet, Chinglensana during national camps: Jaskaran

Midfielder Jaskaran Singh, who has played six matches for the Indian hockey team, says he has learned a lot from experienced campaigners such as Manpreet Singh and Chinglensana Singh Kangujam during the national camps. The 26-year-old has b...

Rail Board chief rules out partial resumption of train services in Punjab, says farmers still around station premises

The railways on Saturday declined to resume only goods train services in Punjab as demanded by agitating farmers, who cleared tracks after squatting on them for over 40 days, and said it will operate both freight and passenger trains or non...

UP govt to set up language labs at polytechnics in 10 districts

In a bid to enable students strengthen their communication skills, language labs will be set up at polytechnics in 10 districts at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore, the Uttar Pradesh chief ministers office said on Saturday. The chief ministers offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020