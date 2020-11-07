Police kill 2 militants, seize weapons in eastern Pakistan
Pakistan's counterterrorism police said they killed two militants belong to an al-Qaeda subcontinent chapter in an overnight operation in eastern Punjab province. In a statement on Saturday, police said the militants had plans to carry out “subversive activities” in the district of Dera Ghazi Khan.PTI | Multan | Updated: 07-11-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 13:49 IST
Pakistan's counterterrorism police said they killed two militants belong to an al-Qaeda subcontinent chapter in an overnight operation in eastern Punjab province. In a statement on Saturday, police said the militants had plans to carry out “subversive activities” in the district of Dera Ghazi Khan. The intelligence-based operation was underway at the militants' hideout in Choti Bala area when they opened fire on the raiding party, triggering a shootout, said Imran Asghar, a counterterrorism official.
He said two other militants escaped in the dark and police seized arms and ammunition. The Dera Ghazi Khan district is where Pakistan's three provinces -- Baluchistan, Sindh and Punjab -- meet, and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is not far. Militants from insurgency-wrecked Baluchistan and fighters linked to the banned Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, often take shelter in the district near the border with Afghanistan.
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- Dera Ghazi Khan
- Imran Asghar
- Tehreek
ALSO READ
Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues protest against farm laws
Punjab CM directs DGP to ensure proper probe into rape-murder case of 6-yr-old
Punjab CM trashes BJP's Dalit yatra, says party trying to divide society on caste
Punjab and Sind Bank reports IFIN as fraud account to RBI
ED summons Punjab CM's son for questioning in FEMA case