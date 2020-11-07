Left Menu
Woman, along with child, jumps to death from 17th-floor flat in Gr Noida

A 28-year-old woman, along with her four-year-old child, allegedly jumped to her death from the balcony of her 17th-floor apartment in Greater Noida on Saturday, police said. The incident took place around 9 am in Supertech Eco-village I under Bisrakh police station limits, they said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-11-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 15:20 IST
A 28-year-old woman, along with her four-year-old child, allegedly jumped to her death from the balcony of her 17th-floor apartment in Greater Noida on Saturday, police said. The incident took place around 9 am in Supertech Eco-village I under Bisrakh police station limits, they said.

“The woman jumped off the 17th floor along with her child, leading to their death. Prima facie, it appears to be a suicide,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said. According to officials, the woman's husband was not at home when the incident took place.

The family members have been informed, Aggarwal said. Further proceedings are underway to ascertain what led the woman to take the extreme step, he added.

