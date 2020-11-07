Youth arrested for attempting to rape schoolgirl in Jharkhand

A 21-year-old man wasarrested on Saturday for allegedly abducting and attempting torape a schoolgirl in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, policesaid

As per a complaint lodged by the 16-year-old girl'sfamily members with Gola police station on Friday, the accusedhad abducted her while she was going for tuition on Thursdayand took her to a forest near Purabdih village, when he triedto rape her, a senior police officer said

However, locals rescued the girl on hearing herscreams, while the youth had managed to escape on that day,Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Prakash Soy,said.