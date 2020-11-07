Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanzanian opposition candidate seeks refuge at German ambassador's residence

Lissu, who as head of leading opposition party CHADEMA was the main challenger to President John Magufuli in the Oct. 28 election, said that immediately after the vote he started getting death threats. "I received two unknown calls whose callers told me they will deal with me once and for all," he told Reuters.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 07-11-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 19:06 IST
Tanzanian opposition candidate seeks refuge at German ambassador's residence

Tanzanian opposition presidential candidate Tundu Lissu said he took refuge at the German ambassador's residence in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam on Saturday after receiving death threats following a disputed election. Lissu, who as head of leading opposition party CHADEMA was the main challenger to President John Magufuli in the Oct. 28 election, said that immediately after the vote he started getting death threats.

"I received two unknown calls whose callers told me they will deal with me once and for all," he told Reuters. "We are waiting for the embassy to negotiate with the government for us to leave (to go) abroad. I cannot leave in a normal way without security assurance."

Officials at the embassy were not immediately reachable for comment. Police said there were no threats against Lissu and were unaware of him seeking refuge, adding that he had been provided with police security in the run-up to the elections.

"He finished the campaign safely and he went to vote safely. He is safe and (from) what we know there is no threat against him. Lissu is just creating things. There are no threats against him," Dar es Salaam police special zone commander Lazaro Mambosasa told Reuters. Lissu was shot 16 times and serious wounded in 2017 in what remains an unsolved case.

He and other opposition leaders including CHADEMA chairman Freeman Mbowe and ACT-Wazalendo party leader Zitto Kabwe were briefly arrested this week after calling for demonstrations to demand a re-run of the election, saying it was riddled with fraud. They also want a new independent electoral commission. Police said the demonstrations were illegal and were meant to cause violence.

Magufuli, who was sworn in on Thursday for his final five-year term, has promised to work with his rivals. He is praised by some for pushing through big-impact infrastructure projects and a sweeping anti-corruption campaign.

His critics accuse his government of intolerance and authoritarianism, including a crackdown on critical voices, closure of some media outlets and preventing opposition rallies. The government denies that it stifles dissent. (Editing by George Obulutsa and Mark Heinrich)

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's Erdogan ousts central bank governor after steep lira slide

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan fired central bank governor Murat Uysal on Saturday and replaced him with ex-finance minister Naci Agbal, acting after a 30 plunge in the lira currencys value to record lows this year. The decision to replac...

Centre's first drone pilot training programme announced at IGRUA

The Centre-run flight training institute Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi IGRUA here on Saturday announced its expansion plan to begin drone pilot training courses, a first of its kind initiative by a government body. The premier aircra...

EU says still far apart with Britain on fisheries, state aid in trade talks

There has been some progress in talks on a future trade relationship between Britain and the European Union, but both sides are still far apart on fisheries and state aid for companies, the head of the European Commission said on Saturday.U...

Illegal firecrackers worth Rs 70 lakh seized, 3 arrested in Odisha

A huge quantity of firecrackers were seized from illegal manufacturing units in Odishas Ganjam district and three persons arrested on Saturday, police said. The seizure and arrests were made during raids on illegal firecracker units at Nala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020