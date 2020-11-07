Mumbai: Woman, 2 others held for robbing man in Goregaon

Three people have been arrested for allegedly robbing a man who was trying to help a woman find a public toilet in Goregaon area of Mumbai, police said on Saturday. On Thursday night, the complainant was approached by a woman who asked for directions to a public toilet, an official said.

"When the two reached a washroom nearby, three men robbed him off Rs 70,000. We have arrested Sultana Shaikh, Mithil Parmar and Sohail Mettar from Nalasopara. One of the accused works in the victim's office and knew he was a money- collector so would have some cash on him at the end of his daily rounds," the Crime Branch Unit XI official said. A sum of Rs 16,000 has been recovered, along with a motorcycle and mobile phones worth Rs 63,000, he said, adding that efforts were on to nab the fourth accused.