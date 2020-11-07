Left Menu
DANICS officers oppose any move to allow Dy Secy equivalent promotion to subordinate cadre

The move is "illegal" and against the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, claimed the Association. The DANICS Rules 1971 had a provision to promote Grade I DASS (Delhi Administration Subordinate Service) officers into DANICS on an ad-hoc basis only in case of urgent necessity and for administrative convenience, it said.

07-11-2020
The DANICS officers of Delhi government have opposed a  proposed move to allow promotion equivalent to deputy secretary to subordinate officers of DASS cadre and appealed the Lt Governor for his intervention in the matter. The Association of Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Civil Service (DANICS) officers in a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal have also sought a meeting with him to discuss the issue.

"It has come to our knowledge that Services department, is going to put up an order for your kind approval that about 200 DASS cadre officers are going to be upgraded as ad-hoc DANICS or the grant of ad-hoc promotion to the posts equivalent to DANICS or Deputy Secretary," said the letter. The move is "illegal" and against the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, claimed the Association.

The DANICS Rules 1971 had a provision to promote Grade I DASS (Delhi Administration Subordinate Service) officers into DANICS on an ad-hoc basis only in case of urgent necessity and for administrative convenience, it said. "Since, the said provision was more often misused, MHA after careful consideration, repealed the said provision and DANICS Rules, 2003 has no such provision for the promotion of DASS grade I officials into DANICS on an ad-hoc basis." The Association requested the LG for appropriate directions to the services department of the Delhi government for the posting of only regular DANICS officers against the cadre and ex-cadre posts of the cadre in all departments.

There are three cadre officers - IAS, DANICS and DASS - in the Delhi government. After IAS cadre, DANICS is considered the second-highest cadre, whose officers are also appointed through the UPSC exam, while DASS employees are appointed Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSB) and other boards.

