Honey Trap Scandal Unveiled in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Four individuals, including three women, were arrested in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for allegedly blackmailing a man with compromising photos and videos after luring him through a dating app. The investigation suggests the group had targeted multiple victims in similar fashion over several years.

In a startling revelation, authorities in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have arrested three women and a man for allegedly blackmailing a person using compromising photos and videos. The victim reportedly met one of the women through a dating app, leading to a series of unlawful events.

According to a complaint filed with the Crime and Economic Offences Wing, the man was lured to a house by one woman for a coffee meeting. Once there, he was drugged and later found himself partially undressed with individuals allegedly photographing and filming him. The accused then threatened him with exposure unless he paid Rs 50,000 via UPI.

Officials have revealed that this group may have operated similarly for years, targeting numerous victims. Those who suspect they've been victimized are urged to contact the Crime and Economic Offences Wing for assistance. The perpetrators are currently in judicial custody as investigations continue.

