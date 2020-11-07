Man arrested for raping 14-year-old stepdaughter in C'garh

A 29-year-old man was arrested onSaturday for allegedly raping his minor stepdaughter inChhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, police said

The accused was allegedly sexually assaulting the 14-year-old girl from the last six months and her mother filed acomplaint on Friday, an official said

He has been charged with rape under provisions of IPCand Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,the official added.