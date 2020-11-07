Man arrested for raping 14-year-old stepdaughter in C'garh

Man arrested for raping 14-year-old stepdaughter in C'garhPTI | Korba | Updated: 07-11-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 20:48 IST
A 29-year-old man was arrested onSaturday for allegedly raping his minor stepdaughter inChhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, police said
The accused was allegedly sexually assaulting the 14-year-old girl from the last six months and her mother filed acomplaint on Friday, an official said
He has been charged with rape under provisions of IPCand Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,the official added.
