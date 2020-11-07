Minor girl commits suicide over humiliation due to eve-teasing by neighbour’s son: Police

Upset over eve-teasing, a minor, class XI student allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at her home in Airech police station area of the district. In her suicide note, the girl accused her neighbour's son Akash of misbehaving with her and asking her family to avenge her death, police said.

The neighbour's family has been taken into custody for questioning while the accused is absconding, said Jhansi SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh. The police are looking for the accused, he added.

Singh said Akash had allegedly misbehaved with the victim but her family had not informed the police and the matter was being resolved between them. Upset over the humiliation because of the incident, the girl allegedly consumed some poisonous substance and committed suicide, the SSP said, adding a case has been registered against the youth and his family is being questioned.

The girl's family said they rushed the girl to a Community Health Centre from where she was referred to Jhansi Medical College where she died on Saturday during treatment. The body has been sent for post mortem, police said.