Tamil Nadu gets 'Best State' award for water management

Tamil Nadu has won the "National Water Award" for being one of the best states for water security and management in 2019, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Saturday. "It gives great pleasure in the Government of Tamil Nadu receiving the National Award of the Ministry of Jal Shakti as the Best State for Water Management 2019, the chief minister said.

Vellore and Karur districts have been ranked first and second respectively, under the 'Revival of River' sub-category while Perambalur district came second in the Water Conservation category, he said in a tweet. Tamil Nadu has bagged the first place under the 'Best State' category under the National Water Awards (NWAs) 2019, presented by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

Under the 'Water Conservation' category for South, Sasthavinathur village panchayat, Thoothukudi, bagged the first place. Madurai Municipal Corporation was awarded the first place in the 'Best Urban Local Body' category.

Under the Best Research/Innovation/Adaptation of New Technology for Water Conservation category, Hari Kuppuswamy, ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Coimbatore, T Pradeep, IIT Madras and Va Tech Wabag Ltd bagged the first three spots respectively. Manikandan, co-ordinator, Kovai Kulangal Pathukappu Amaippu, Coimbatore and Prof Sakthinathan Ganapathy Pandian, CWG Campus, Anna University bagged the top two places under the Best Water Warrior for South Zone.

Indira Gandhi Government High School, Katterikuppam, Puducherry, was awarded the first place in the Best School category. The awards distribution ceremony will take place on November 11 and 12, virtually.

The National Water Awards 2019 are presented in 16 categories including Best State, Best District, Best Village Panchayat, Best Urban Local Body, Best Research/ Innovation/ New Technology and Best Education among others, and each of the categories has sub-categories in different zones of the country. Tamil Nadu was followed by Maharashtra and Rajasthan as the best states under the normal category.