Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu gets 'Best State' award for water management

"It gives great pleasure in the Government of Tamil Nadu receiving the National Award of the Ministry of Jal Shakti as the Best State for Water Management 2019, the chief minister said. Vellore and Karur districts have been ranked first and second respectively, under the 'Revival of River' sub-category while Perambalur district came second in the Water Conservation category, he said in a tweet.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-11-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 22:44 IST
Tamil Nadu gets 'Best State' award for water management
Under the 'Water Conservation' category for South, Sasthavinathur village panchayat, Thoothukudi, bagged the first place. Madurai Municipal Corporation was awarded the first place in the 'Best Urban Local Body' category. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Tamil Nadu has won the "National Water Award" for being one of the best states for water security and management in 2019, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Saturday. "It gives great pleasure in the Government of Tamil Nadu receiving the National Award of the Ministry of Jal Shakti as the Best State for Water Management 2019, the chief minister said.

Vellore and Karur districts have been ranked first and second respectively, under the 'Revival of River' sub-category while Perambalur district came second in the Water Conservation category, he said in a tweet. Tamil Nadu has bagged the first place under the 'Best State' category under the National Water Awards (NWAs) 2019, presented by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

Under the 'Water Conservation' category for South, Sasthavinathur village panchayat, Thoothukudi, bagged the first place. Madurai Municipal Corporation was awarded the first place in the 'Best Urban Local Body' category.

Under the Best Research/Innovation/Adaptation of New Technology for Water Conservation category, Hari Kuppuswamy, ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Coimbatore, T Pradeep, IIT Madras and Va Tech Wabag Ltd bagged the first three spots respectively. Manikandan, co-ordinator, Kovai Kulangal Pathukappu Amaippu, Coimbatore and Prof Sakthinathan Ganapathy Pandian, CWG Campus, Anna University bagged the top two places under the Best Water Warrior for South Zone.

Indira Gandhi Government High School, Katterikuppam, Puducherry, was awarded the first place in the Best School category. The awards distribution ceremony will take place on November 11 and 12, virtually.

The National Water Awards 2019 are presented in 16 categories including Best State, Best District, Best Village Panchayat, Best Urban Local Body, Best Research/ Innovation/ New Technology and Best Education among others, and each of the categories has sub-categories in different zones of the country. Tamil Nadu was followed by Maharashtra and Rajasthan as the best states under the normal category.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Joe Biden changes his Twitter profile from Senator to 'President-Elect'

Democrat Joe Biden changed his Twitter profile to President-elect on Saturday, minutes after Americas major media outlets declared him as the winner of the November 3 election. President-Elect, husband to DrBiden, proud father grandfather....

Biden win seen as green light for women's reproductive rights

Democrat Joe Biden as U.S. president will bring sweeping changes to womens reproductive rights globally, starting with overturning a U.S. policy banning government-funded aid groups from mentioning abortion, according to campaign groups.The...

MP: Chouhan meets party leaders as exit poll predicts edge for BJP

With an exit poll by a news channel predicting that the ruling BJP could win 16 to 18 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly byelections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday held a meeting of party leaders here. Byelections to 28...

Obama, Bill Clinton congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on historic victory

Former US presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton on Saturday congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their historic electoral victory in the November 3 elections. I could not be prouder to congratulat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020