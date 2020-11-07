1.10 kg brown sugar seized, 3 persons arrested by Odisha Police

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police's Crime Branch on Saturday seized 1.10 kg of brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore and arrested three drug peddlers in Balasore district, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the STF personnel with the help of Balasore police raided a house at Sahadevkhunta and seized 1.10 kg of brown sugar, the police said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sheikh Samir, Prabhat Sethy and Yashobant Bag. The STF so far this year has seized more than 23 kg of brown sugar and arrested 47 persons and registered 25 cases, the police added.