Man arrested for abetting suicide by his paramour’s husband: Police

Victim Rahul used to work as a housekeeper with a Departmental Store in Ghaziabad but had lost his job amid the CVID lockdown following which he asked his wife to come with him to his parent’s house at Bamheta village, said Sihani gate police station in-charge Krishna Gopal Sharma. But the woman instead went to live with her parents along with their daughter, said Sharma.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 07-11-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 23:19 IST
On November 3, he went to his in-laws to bring his wife ad daughter back to his parent's house, but she refused to accompany him. At his in-laws' house, Rahul came to know that his wife had been having an affair with her neighbour Nitesh.

But the woman instead went to live with her parents along with their daughter, said Sharma. On November 3, he went to his in-laws to bring his wife ad daughter back to his parent’s house, but she refused to accompany him. At his in-laws’ house, Rahul came to know that his wife had been having an affair with her neighbour Nitesh.

At this, after returning home, Rahul hanged himself to death. Before taking the extreme step, he sent an audio clip to his mother saying that his wife was not willing to live with him because she was having an affair with her neighbour and that is why he was taking his life.

The police arrested Nitesh taking cognisance of Rahul audio clip sent by him to his mother, the police said..

