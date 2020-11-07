Delhi: Man sexually assaults acquaintance's minor daughter, held

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her father's acquaintance inside her house in Rohini, police said on Saturday. The girl was with her younger brother on Friday when the accused, who worked as a mason with her father, came to her house and sexually assaulted her, they said.

The accused fled from the spot when the girl screamed for help following which one of her neighbours rushed to help her, a senior police officer said. The girl was taken to a hospital and is stated to be stable, he said.

A case was registered under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the accused was arrested, police said..