COVID-19 crisis has raised questions on global governance system: Raj Guv

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said the COVID-19 crisis has raised questions on the global governance system and the United Nations should do an introspection of its work. Addressing an online seminar on 'Global Governance: A Post-Covid Imperative' that was virtually attended by about 200 delegates from 50 countries, Mishra said the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' can make the world a better place.

The Governor also demanded a decisive role for India in the global governance system under the UN. In the era of coronavirus crisis, not only human values are threatened but questions have been raised on global governance, he said.

There is a need for the UN to seriously introspect and adopt a new binding and effective global governance system that works for the betterment of the human race. He also said that a Global Government, Global Parliament and Global Courts need to be set up.