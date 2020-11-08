Jordan's King congratulates Biden on winning U.S. presidential election

Jordan's King congratulates Biden on winning U.S. presidential electionReuters | Amman | Updated: 08-11-2020 01:57 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 01:48 IST
Jordan's King Abdullah congratulated Joe Biden on winning the U.S. presidential election, state media reported on Saturday. The monarch, who has strong personal ties with Biden, had been angered by his predecessor Donald Trump's Middle East plan, which he said was a threat to regional security.
The majority of Jordan's citizens are of Palestinian origin and it has the longest border with Israel of any neighbouring country.
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Abdullah
- Donald Trump
- Palestinian
ALSO READ
Joe Biden promises free COVID-19 vaccine for everyone in US if elected as president
Joe Biden tests negative for COVID-19 ahead of Pennsylvania visit
Kremlin says Joe Biden is wrong that Russia is number one threat
Kremlin accuses Joe Biden of spreading hatred of Russia with threat talk
President Donald Trump ahead of Joe Biden by 5 points in Texas: Poll