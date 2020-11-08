Left Menu
Jordan's King congratulates Biden on winning U.S. presidential election

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 08-11-2020 01:57 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 01:48 IST
Jordan's King congratulates Biden on winning U.S. presidential election
The monarch, who has strong personal ties with Biden, had been angered by his predecessor Donald Trump's Middle East plan, which he said was a threat to regional security. Image Credit: ANI

Jordan's King Abdullah congratulated Joe Biden on winning the U.S. presidential election, state media reported on Saturday. The monarch, who has strong personal ties with Biden, had been angered by his predecessor Donald Trump's Middle East plan, which he said was a threat to regional security.

The majority of Jordan's citizens are of Palestinian origin and it has the longest border with Israel of any neighbouring country.

