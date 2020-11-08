Five of family found dead in West Bengal

Five members of a family, including two children and two women, were found dead in their house in West Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur district on Sunday, police said. The incident happened in Jamalpur village, and it was suspected they were murdered, a senior police officer said.

"It appears that they were murdered. We have initiated an investigation into the incident. It is in a preliminary stage," he said. The bodies were sent for postmortem, the officer added.