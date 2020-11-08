Left Menu
Maha: Hookah parlour raided, case against 230 for violations

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-11-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 11:41 IST
Maha: Hookah parlour raided, case against 230 for violations

Police have raided a hookah parlour being allegedly operated illegally in Navi Mumbai and registered a case against 230 people for violating COVID-19 guidelines and other norms, an official said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the hookah parlour located in Nerul area here in Maharashtra late Saturday night and found 203 customers drinking and smoking hookahs, Navi Mumbai's Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Pravin Patil said.

A case was later registered against the 203 customers and 27 staff members under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Epidemic Diseases Act, the National Disaster Management Act and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, he said. No arrest has been made so far, he added.

