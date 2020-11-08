Man dies of electrocution in Greater Noida

A 26-year-old man died after he came in contact with a high tension power transmission line passing through the terrace of his house in Greater Noida, police said on Sunday

The incident took place late on Saturday under the Dadri police station area, they added. "An 11 KV power transmission line passes through his (Rahul’s) terrace. He got in contact with the line and died on the spot," a police spokesperson said. The family of the deceased has blamed the power distribution company of negligence that led to the incident. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further proceedings are underway, the spokesperson said.