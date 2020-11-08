Left Menu
MP: Fraud involving Aadhaar numbers, SIM cards busted, 3 held

They got the Aadhaar numbers and other details from villagers by claiming it was part of a KYC drive for government welfare schemes, said Cyber (Jabalpur Zone) Superintendent of Police Ankit Shukla. "They activated 7,000 SIM cards, created e-wallets and transferred them to mobile phone users in West Bengal and other states, after which cyber financial crimes were committed.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 08-11-2020 14:35 IST
Three persons were arrested for fraudulently using Aadhaar card details of villagers in Bargi in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur to activate 7,000 SIM cards which were then used by inter-state criminals to carry out cyber crimes, police said on Sunday. They got the Aadhaar numbers and other details from villagers by claiming it was part of a KYC drive for government welfare schemes, said Cyber (Jabalpur Zone) Superintendent of Police Ankit Shukla.

"They activated 7,000 SIM cards, created e-wallets and transferred them to mobile phone users in West Bengal and other states, after which cyber financial crimes were committed. Main accused Edwin Jacob (30), Nilesh Sen (22) and Krishnakumar Mehra (22), all residents of Jabalpur, have been arrested," he said. Jacob activated the SIM cards, while Sen and Mehra collected Aadhaar card details from villagers, he said, adding that the probe into the fraud began after a man said some unknown person was using a SIM card activated in his name.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

