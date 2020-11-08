Teen dies as motorbikes collide in UP's Banda

An 18-year-old man died and two others were seriously injured on Sunday, when the motorcycles on which they were travelling collided at Nadanmau village in Badausa police station area here, police said. Badausa police station SHO Arvind Singh Gaur said the two motorcycles rammed into each other around 8 am and Deepu alias Chhotu (18) died on the spot, while his cousin who was riding pillion and the man riding the other motorcycle got critically injured.

The teenager's body was sent for a post-mortem, while the injured have been hospitalised, police said. The SHO also informed that all the three motorcyclists were not wearing helmets.