Cop suspended for cheating woman

Karimnagar (Telangana) Nov 8(PTI): A sub-inspector hasbeen suspended for allegedly cheating a woman by promising tomarry her, Karimnagar in-charge IG Promod Kumar said onSunday

He said Durgam Mahender, while working in Warangaldistrict, had a physical relationship with the woman bypromising to tie the knot and did not keep his word, thepolice official said

A rape case has been registered against Mahendar, hesaid.