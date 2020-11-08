Cop suspended for cheating woman

Cop suspended for cheating womanPTI | Karimnagar | Updated: 08-11-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 19:28 IST
Karimnagar (Telangana) Nov 8(PTI): A sub-inspector hasbeen suspended for allegedly cheating a woman by promising tomarry her, Karimnagar in-charge IG Promod Kumar said onSunday
He said Durgam Mahender, while working in Warangaldistrict, had a physical relationship with the woman bypromising to tie the knot and did not keep his word, thepolice official said
A rape case has been registered against Mahendar, hesaid.
- READ MORE ON:
- Durgam Mahender
- Promod Kumar
- Karimnagar