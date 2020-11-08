J&K LG pays tributes to soldiers killed in Machil encounter

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tributes on Sunday to the four security forces personnel, who lost their lives in an encounter with infiltrating militants in north Kashmir's Machil sector. "The LG saluted the supreme sacrifice of the jawans and lauded the courage and valour displayed by them while protecting the integrity and sovereignty of the country," an official spokesperson said.

Sinha said the nation would always remain indebted to the Bravehearts, who laid down their lives for providing a safe and secure environment to its people. The LG conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the slain security personnel and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls, the spokesperson said.

The four security forces personnel, including an Army officer, and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid by the ultras along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector on Sunday..