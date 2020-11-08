Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai protesters march to palace to demand royal reforms

Despite a burst of water cannon and a police blockade, thousands of Thai protesters marched to the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Sunday to demand curbs to King Maha Vajiralongkorn's powers and the removal of the government.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 08-11-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 20:42 IST
Thai protesters march to palace to demand royal reforms
Representative image Image Credit:

Despite a burst of water cannon and a police blockade, thousands of Thai protesters marched to the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Sunday to demand curbs to King Maha Vajiralongkorn's powers and the removal of the government. Police used the water cannon for only the second time in months of largely peaceful protests to demand greater democracy and the departure of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader.

"When the king truly cherishes democracy, all people will find happiness," the protesters said in a statement read a few dozen meters for the walls of the palace, where they were stopped by police lines. "When you hear all the flattering praise from the people, you must also hear fearless criticisms and suggestions all the same," said the statement, signed "with power of equal human dignity" by "people".

The Royal Palace was not available for comment. It has not commented since the start of the protests. But the king said a week ago that the protesters were still loved and that Thailand was a land of compromise, as he greeted thousands of well-wishers near the very spot that the demonstrators reached on Sunday.

Reuters journalists estimated more than 10,000 protesters marched from Democracy Monument in central Bangkok. Police put the number at 7,000. "Reform or revolution," read one placard.

Police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said water cannon had been fired only as a warning. The Bangkok authority's emergency unit said one police officer and four protesters were hurt during the brief confrontation outside the palace, where police had set a barricade of buses and barbed wire. "We no longer want the monarch to interfere in politics," Jutatip Sirikhan, one of the protest leaders, told Reuters.

'PLEASE, KING' One 25-year-old protester, who gave his name only as Keng, said "Please, king, please listen to the people. People are unhappy because you let the military have full power and approved their coups. We want the reform."

The protesters brought boxes stuffed with letters for the king and left them near the palace with police agreement. Protests since July have increasingly called for reforms to the powerful monarchy, breaking a long-standing taboo against criticizing the institution - which can be punished by up to 15 years in prison.

The protesters say the monarchy has helped enable decades of military domination of Thailand, most recently by approving the premiership of Prayuth, who seized power in a 2014 coup and kept it after disputed elections last year. The protesters seek to put the king more clearly under the constitution, reversing changes he made shortly after taking the throne as well as moves he made to take personal control of the palace fortune and some army units.

Several dozen royalists earlier held a counter-protest at Democracy Monument, wearing yellow shirts in the color of the king and waving Thai flags. Many held up pictures of the king and his late father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej. "I want to protect the monarchy and the king," said Chutima Liamthong, 58. "The monarchy is the identity of Thailand. We cannot stand without the monarchy," she said.

Monarchists see the student-led protesters' demands for reforms to the institution as a way of getting rid it of entirely, although protesters deny that is their goal.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman kills self, infant after tiff with husband: Police

A 30-year-old woman allegedly consumed poison after administering it to her childrens food, killing herself and her six-month old son on Sunday, said police. The womans three-year-old daughter was admitted to a hospital here in an unconscio...

Fresh 26 COVID-19 deaths in UP, caseload mounts to 4.97 lakh

With 26 fresh deaths in the state, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 7,206 in Uttar Pradesh, while the total caseload climbed to 4,97,563 with 2,247 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours. According to a health bulletin issued by the...

SocGen to announce 650 job cuts in France, Les Echos reports

French bank Societe Generale is set to cut 650 jobs in France, mainly in its investment banking division, French business newspaper Les Echos reported on Sunday. The bank is to announce the cuts on Monday after meeting union representatives...

UP Animal Husbandry scam: Another key accomplice held

The UP STF has arrested the son of a senior Rajasthan Congress leader for allegedly duping an Indore businessman of Rs Rs 9.72 crore on the pretext of awarding him a tender of the UP animal husbandry department. The Uttar Pradesh Special Ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020