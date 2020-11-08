15-year-old girl killed in Odisha's Jajpur as her scooter hits truck

A 15-year-old girl died and her sister was critically injured after their scooter hit a truck parked on the roadside in Odisha's Jajpur district on Sunday, police said. Sweta Behera of Neulapaur died on the spot, they said.

The accident happened near Rathia Square in the Dharmasala police station area around 8 am when the class 10 student was going to attend private tuition with her elder sister Sangita, police said. The siblings were on their way to Jaraka.

"We have seized both the vehicles and sent the body for post-mortem," said Saroj Kumar Sahoo, the inspector-in- charge of Dharmasala. Sangita is undergoing treatment and her condition is stated to be critical, police said.