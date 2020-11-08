4 security forces personnel, 3 militants killed during infiltration bid by ultras in J&K's Machil

Four security force personnel, including an Army officer, and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid by the ultras along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. The militants made an abortive bid to infiltrate into this side of the LoC in Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district during the night, the officials said.

They said the infiltrators were challenged and three of them were killed. However, the officials said, three Army soldiers, including an officer, and a BSF jawan were killed during the operation.

They said two AK rifles with two magazines and 60 rounds, a pistol with two magazines and 29 rounds, a radio set and Rs 50,000 were seized from the site. Srinagar-based defence spokesman Rajesh Kalia said at about 0100 hours on Saturday, a BSF patrol noticed suspicious movement near the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (LoC fence), about 3.5 km from the LoC.

He said the BSF personnel challenged the infiltrators and a firefight ensued in which one militant was killed. "A BSF soldier was killed in action (KIA) and the firefight stopped at 0400 hours," he said.

Kalia said more troops were rushed to the area and the movement of militants was tracked by surveillance devices. "Contact was re-established at 1020 hours when heavy fire was drawn by own search parties approximately 1.5 km from the LoC. In the ensuing firefight two more terrorists were killed. Own troops suffered three KIA and two injured," he said.

The defence spokesman said the injured soldiers have been evacuated. The operation is in progress and further details are awaited, the spokesman added.