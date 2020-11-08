Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pune ATM hacker mastermind nabbed by UP STF in Kanpur

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has nabbed a gangster involved in hacking ATMs in Pune along with his accomplices there and withdrawing lakhs of rupees from cash dispensing machines. In this regard, Mukesh along with his accomplices drew lakhs of money from various ATMs in Pune between October 23 to October 27.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-11-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 21:51 IST
Pune ATM hacker mastermind nabbed by UP STF in Kanpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has nabbed a gangster involved in hacking ATMs in Pune along with his accomplices there and withdrawing lakhs of rupees from cash dispensing machines. The STF apprehended gangster Mukesh Yadav from Maharajganj area in Kanpur on Saturday on a tip-off from the Pune police.

The Pune police had on October 30 arrested a few ATM hackers from Sindbad area in the city their mastermind Mukesh had managed to give police a slip and flee to Kanpur. After arresting Mukesh, the STF produced him in a court which gave Mukesh to Pune police on three-day transit remand to take him there.

During his interrogation, Mukesh told STF sleuths that he along with other youths used to illegally draw money from ATMs taking advantage of the technical glitches in them. In this regard, Mukesh along with his accomplices drew lakhs of money from various ATMs in Pune between October 23 to October 27.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Manchester United beat Arsenal to go top of Women's Super League

Manchester United went top of Englands Womens Super League thanks to a surprise 1-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday, with Ellen Toone scoring the winner in the 83rd minute. With Arsenals potent attack struggling for once, Jess Sigsworth found To...

Biden goes to church, Trump hits golf course after US election result

A day after becoming the President-elect, Joe Biden went to a church for Sunday prayers, while outgoing US President Donald Trump headed to a golf course in a Virginia suburb. Biden, 77, drove down to the St. Joseph, a historic Roman Cathol...

Bolivians decorate skulls with sunglasses and cigarettes to honor the dead

Bolivians celebrated the Day of Skulls over the weekend, a colorful tradition rooted in ancient indigenous beliefs that is meant to bring good fortune and protection by honoring the dead. Known as atitas, the skulls are decorated and parade...

Tribal burnt to death over loan in MP; Congress slams govt

Two days after a 28-year-old tribal man was allegedly burnt alive over a loan in Madhya Pradeshs Guna district, the opposition Congress on Sunday claimed the deceased was a bonded laborer who was killed for his failure to repay the debt of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020