Pune ATM hacker mastermind nabbed by UP STF in Kanpur

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has nabbed a gangster involved in hacking ATMs in Pune along with his accomplices there and withdrawing lakhs of rupees from cash dispensing machines. The STF apprehended gangster Mukesh Yadav from Maharajganj area in Kanpur on Saturday on a tip-off from the Pune police.

The Pune police had on October 30 arrested a few ATM hackers from Sindbad area in the city their mastermind Mukesh had managed to give police a slip and flee to Kanpur. After arresting Mukesh, the STF produced him in a court which gave Mukesh to Pune police on three-day transit remand to take him there.

During his interrogation, Mukesh told STF sleuths that he along with other youths used to illegally draw money from ATMs taking advantage of the technical glitches in them. In this regard, Mukesh along with his accomplices drew lakhs of money from various ATMs in Pune between October 23 to October 27.