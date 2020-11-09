Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand reunites UP woman with family after 9 months

The 33-year-old woman, whom the administration has identified as "partially mentally unstable", was found wandering in Daltonganj railway station in Palamu district in February, they said. She was taken to a facility, where officials ascertained by her accent that she hailed from western Uttar Pradesh and by her occasional mumblings that she was either from Etah or Aligarh, Palamu Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan said.

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 09-11-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 11:41 IST
Jharkhand reunites UP woman with family after 9 months

The Jharkhand administration has reunited a woman hailing from Uttar Pradesh with her family nine months after she got separated from them, officials said on Monday. The 33-year-old woman, whom the administration has identified as "partially mentally unstable", was found wandering in Daltonganj railway station in Palamu district in February, they said.

She was taken to a facility, where officials ascertained by her accent that she hailed from western Uttar Pradesh and by her occasional mumblings that she was either from Etah or Aligarh, Palamu Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan said. IAS trainee officer Dilip Pratap Singh Shekhawat contacted the Etah and Aligarh district administrations and showed them the woman on video calls, following which her family members were traced, he said.

It was found that the woman hails from Etah and is married to a man in Aligarh, the official said. Her husband and two children, aged 10 and 12, came to receive her in Daltonganj on Sunday. She immediately recognised them and was reunited with her family, he said.

The administration, through several aspects of her behaviour, concluded she is "partially mentally unstable", the official added..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Diwali 2020: BMC bans bursting of firecrackers, allows use of 'phooljhadi, anar' for 2 hours

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC has banned the bursting of firecrackers in public places under its jurisdiction. Use of soundless firecrackers like phooljhadi, anar are allowed between 8 pm till 10 pm on Diwali only, the BMC offi...

Norway government says will not give more support to Norwegian Air

The Norwegian government will not provide additional financial support for Norwegian Air , which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, the Industry Ministry and the Ministry of Transportation said in a statement on Monday.Norwegian...

Czech Republic posts fewest coronavirus cases in four weeks

The Czech Republic reported 3,608 new coronavirus cases for Nov. 8, the lowest daily tally in the country in four weeks, Health Ministry data showed on Monday. The number of new cases is nearly 3,000 less than reported a week earlier and br...

PC Jeweller reports Q2 net loss of Rs 53.68 cr

PC Jeweller on Monday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 53.68 crore for the second quarter of 2020-21 fiscal on sharp fall in sales. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 46.38 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fisc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020