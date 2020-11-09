Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian media face trial over Cardinal Pell's child sex abuse case reporting

Pell's conviction was overturned earlier this year after he served over a year in jail. Prosecutors in the state of Victoria have charged 10 journalists, five newspaper editors, four online publications and 12 media companies, mainly owned by News Corp and Nine Entertainment and its Fairfax arm, with breaching the suppression order.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 12:18 IST
Australian media face trial over Cardinal Pell's child sex abuse case reporting

A trial began on Monday alleging dozens of journalists, editors and media companies breached an Australia-wide court suppression order in reporting on ex-Vatican treasurer George Pell's child sex abuse conviction in 2018. Breaches of suppression orders can be punished with up to five years jail and fines of nearly A$100,000 for individuals and nearly A$500,000 for companies.

Pell was convicted in December 2018 of abusing two choirboys but reporting on the trial and the conviction was gagged by the County Court of Victoria to ensure the cardinal received a fair trial on further charges he was due to face. Overseas publications, including the Washington Post and Daily Beast, reported the news shortly after the verdict. Some of them geoblocked access to Australia, but others did not.

After that, some Australian media published articles saying they were unable to report major news regarding an unnamed high profile figure, flagging that the news was accessible online. The suppression order was only lifted in February 2019, after the second trial was dropped. Pell's conviction was overturned earlier this year after he served over a year in jail.

Prosecutors in the state of Victoria have charged 10 journalists, five newspaper editors, four online publications and 12 media companies, mainly owned by News Corp and Nine Entertainment and its Fairfax arm, with breaching the suppression order. The companies have denied the charges and some of the defendants have refused to admit they knew about the order, prosecutor Lisa De Ferrari told the court on Monday.

She said, however, emails between reporters and editors showed they were aware of the order. One editor at The Age said in an email read out in court: "Regarding the suppressed case, I am totally against publishing this story today, as I have said earlier."

In reply, one of the defendants in the case, The Age's then editor Alex Lavelle, said in an email he was sympathetic to her view, but that the stories were everywhere and easily accessible. "We are not breaching the suppression order, just explaining why we can't report on the story," he said in an email.

The trial, being run online due to COVID-19 restrictions, is scheduled to last up to 15 days. None of the defendants were in court on Monday.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Russian energy minister to be made a deputy PM in reshuffle -media reports

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak is set to be promoted to the post of a deputy prime minister as part of a cabinet reshuffle, Russian media outlets Kommersant and RBC reported on Monday, citing unnamed government sources. The shake-u...

HC asks Republic TV, Bennett Coleman Group to ensure no defamatory content uploaded on social media or displayed on their channels.

HC asks Republic TV, Bennett Coleman Group to ensure no defamatory content uploaded on social media or displayed on their channels....

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares tank 9 pc after Q2 earnings

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank LVB on Monday declined 9 per cent after the company reported widening of its net loss to Rs 397 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020. On both the exchanges - BSE and NSE- the stock tanked 8.97 per c...

Diwali 2020: BMC bans bursting of firecrackers, allows use of 'phooljhadi, anar' for 2 hours

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC has banned the bursting of firecrackers in public places under its jurisdiction. Use of soundless firecrackers like phooljhadi, anar are allowed between 8 pm till 10 pm on Diwali only, the BMC offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020