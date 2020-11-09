Live hand-grenade found in J-K’s Samba, defused
A live hand-grenade was found during digging near a temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Monday. The explosive weapon was defused safely later, they added. A live hand-grenade was found during digging at a private land near a temple in the Gagwal area and people immediately alerted the police, the officials said.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-11-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 12:59 IST
A live hand-grenade was found during digging at a private land near a temple in the Gagwal area and people immediately alerted the police, the officials said. A bomb disposal squad rushed to the area and defused it safely, thus averting a tragedy, they said.
