Myanmar's NLD party says has won enough seats to form next govt - spokesman

Myanmar's ruling party said on Monday it had won enough legislative seats to form the next government, after reporting a lead based on its unofficial count of votes from the country's general election. Spokesman Myo Nyunt told Reuters by phone that internal reports by the National League for Democracy showed it had won the 322 seats in parliament needed for an absolute majority.

The election commission had yet to announce any official results as of 0800 GMT on Monday. "We thank the people," said Myo Nyunt "For the people, for the party, this is such an encouraging election result."