Muzaffarnagar crime file: 22-yr-old woman found dead, 8-yr-old child molested

A 22-year-old woman was found dead near an ancient bridge over a dry rivulet in Chhapar police station area of the Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 09-11-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 15:19 IST
A 22-year-old woman was found dead near an ancient bridge over a dry rivulet in Chhapar police station area of the Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday. The body of the unidentified woman with boy-cut hair was found at a desolate place near 'Bawan Darrah' bridge on Sunday, police said, adding nothing was found on the itim's body to identify her.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to identify here, the police said.. In another incident in the neighbouring Shamli district, an eight-year-old girl was molested by a 21-year-old youth, who was arrested after the incident was reported to the police.

The incident occurred in Kairana town of the district where accused Momin lured his neighbour's daughter to his house and molested her. After the victim's father reported the matter to the police, a case was registered against Momin under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code for using criminal forces to outrage the modesty of the girl child and he was arrested.

