Left Menu
Development News Edition

Human Rights Watch urges G20 to press Saudis to free illegally detained activists

As current chair of the G20 major economies, Riyadh has tried to repair its image after global outrage at the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Kashoggi at its Istanbul consulate, detention of women's rights activists and the Yemen war. HRW, based in New York, said in a statement that the G20 presidency conferred an "undeserved mark of international prestige" on the government of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman despite its "unrelenting assault on freedoms".

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-11-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 16:07 IST
Human Rights Watch urges G20 to press Saudis to free illegally detained activists
Representative image

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Monday urged Group of 20 member states to press Saudi Arabia to free activists detained unlawfully and provide accountability for past abuses ahead of the virtual G20 summit in the kingdom this month. As current chair of the G20 major economies, Riyadh has tried to repair its image after global outrage at the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Kashoggi at its Istanbul consulate, detention of women's rights activists and the Yemen war.

HRW, based in New York, said in a statement that the G20 presidency conferred an "undeserved mark of international prestige" on the government of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman despite its "unrelenting assault on freedoms". "The G20 is bolstering the Saudi government's well-funded publicity efforts to portray the country as 'reforming' despite a significant increase in repression since 2017," said Michael Page, HRW deputy Middle East director.

Launching the #G20SaudiArabia campaign, HRW called for the unconditional release of Saudi human rights activists, including female activists Loujain al-Hathloul, Nassima al-Sadah and Nouf Abdulaziz as well as blogger Raif Badawi, journalist Salah Haidar and rights lawyer Walid Abu al-Khair. Rights group say some of the women, including Hathloul, were held in solitary confinement for months and subjected to abuse including electric shocks, flogging and sexual assault.

Saudi authorities have not responded to requests for comment on calls by rights groups for G20 member states to pressure the kingdom on its human rights record. Officials have in the past denied torture allegations and said the arrests were made on suspicion of harming Saudi interests. Few charges have been made public. HRW also demanded Riyadh allow United Nations experts access to assess attacks on civilians in Yemen, and an independent, international body to investigate Khashoggi's murder and review Saudi court documents.

Riyadh has jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years in the case. Prince Mohammed had denied ordering Khashoggi's killing but in 2019 acknowledged some personal accountability by saying it happened on his watch.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Flipkart opens first grocery fulfillment center in Lucknow

Indias online marketplace Flipkart today announced the expansion of its grocery operations in Uttar Pradesh with the opening of the first grocery fulfillment center in the capital city of Lucknow.The new facility is spread across an area of...

Non-payment of salaries:HC declines to lift stay, seeks replies on AAP govt's plea

The Delhi High Court Monday declined to lift stay at this stage its order on the decision of the AAP Government asking 12 Delhi University colleges, which are fully funded by it to pay outstanding salaries of staffers from the students fund...

'Hunar Haat' to be held in Delhi from Nov 11-22 with 'vocal for local' theme: Naqvi

After a gap of several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minority Affairs Ministrys Hunar Haat platform for products made by traditional artisans and craftsmen is set to return this week in the national capital. The first Hunar Haat ...

Former Petronet CEO Prabhat Singh joins Reliance firm

Former Petronet LNG Ltd CEO Prabhat Singh has joined a Reliance Industries Ltd affiliate firm, second top executive to join billionaire Mukesh Ambani-run group within weeks of demitting office. Singh, who completed a five-term term at India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020