Left Menu
Development News Edition

Duterte's pick for top cop causes stir over drugs deaths, lockdown party

Police say those killed in their operations were legitimate targets who resisted arrest. "What lies ahead for the Filipino people with Sinas's appointment is a bloody party of human rights violations," said Cristina Palabay of rights group, Karapatan.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:48 IST
Duterte's pick for top cop causes stir over drugs deaths, lockdown party

Philippine activists voiced concern on Monday about President Rodrigo Duterte's choice of a new police chief, warning of unchecked human rights abuses ahead and a crackdown on dissent under his watch. Debold Sinas's appointment also caused a stir on social media, where users recalled how as Manila police chief he had celebrated his birthday in May with dozens of senior officers at a party that defied strict coronavirus lockdown rules.

Sinas is the latest commander to rise to the top post under Duterte having led operations in bloody hotspots of his war on drugs, during which thousands of urban poor have been killed, many in mysterious circumstances. Rights groups accuse police of executing suspected dealers. Police say those killed in their operations were legitimate targets who resisted arrest.

"What lies ahead for the Filipino people with Sinas's appointment is a bloody party of human rights violations," said Cristina Palabay of rights group, Karapatan. "This fascist regime is gearing up for an intensified crackdown on dissent and assault on human rights."

Sinas could not be reached and the national police did not respond to a request for comment. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte valued his track record and "big" contribution to drug war.

Asked about his suitability, Roque said Duterte need not explain his appointments. A United Nations report in June said tens of thousands of people may have been killed in the drug war amid "near impunity" for police and incitement to violence by top officials. The government rejected that as baseless.

Sinas apologised after photographs online showed him with dozens of police at his party in May, flouting a ban on gatherings. Carlos Conde, Philippines researcher for Human Rights Watch, said drugs killings were rampant in the central region under Sinas and his appointment did not bode well for human rights.

"He seems very loyal to Duterte and it looks like he's going to do what Duterte would ask him to do," he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Tejasvi Surya gives privilege notice to LS speaker against top WB police officials

Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the violence during a BJP rally in West Bengal, the partys youth wing president Tejasvi Surya on Monday said he has given a privilege notice to the Lok Sabha speaker against the state admin...

Sena keeps option of contesting Aurangabad graduates poll open

The Shiv Sena has kept open the option to contest the next months legislative council election from the Aurangabad graduate constituency in Maharashtra, a local leader of the ruling party said here on Monday. Shiv Senas Aurangabad district ...

INSTANT VIEW-Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

Pfizer Inc said on Monday its experimental vaccine was more than 90 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study, a major victory in the fight against the pandemic. Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE are the ...

Toyota Motor Corporation Australia selects Cigniti Technologies as strategic partner

Engineering and software testing services provider Cigniti Technologies on Monday said it has been selected as a strategic Quality Engineering panel vendor for Toyota Motor Corporation Australia TMCA, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020