Three held for selling illegal firecrackers in Noida

Accused Govind Kumar was held on Monday while selling firecrackers near Sadarpur village which comes under the jurisdiction of Sector 39 police station, they said. Four sacks full of a variety of crackers were seized from him, a police spokesperson said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: PxHere

Three people accused of selling illegal firecrackers have been arrested in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Noida within a 24-hour period, police said on Monday. Accused Govind Kumar was held on Monday while selling firecrackers near Sadarpur village which comes under the jurisdiction of Sector 39 police station, they said.

Four sacks full of a variety of crackers were seized from him, a police spokesperson said. In another incident, two men were held from Barola village, under Sector 49 police station limits, on similar charges on Sunday, the spokesperson said.

At least eight sacks full of firecrackers, estimated worth Rs 80,000, were seized from Shekhar Chauhan and Jeetu Chauhan, the official said. The accused in both the cases have been booked under provisions of the Explosive Substances Act and jailed, police said.

The police action came amid the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday imposing a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight, saying "celebration by crackers is for happiness and not to celebrate deaths and diseases". The air quality in Noida and Greater Noida has largely remained "severe", which affects even healthy people, in recent days, according to government data.

